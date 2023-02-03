Bengaluru Traffic Police collect ₹5.61 crore and settle 2.01 lakh cases on day one of rebate window

February 03, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The initiative of the State government to provide a 50% rebate on pending e-challan traffic violation cases has turned out to be a super hit in the city. On day one of the rebate, which will be in effect till February 11, Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) collected a whopping ₹5.65 crore in 2.01 lakh cases.

“The response to this one-time measure has been huge. On average, we got a hit almost every 16 nanoseconds,” M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner, Traffic. BTP alone account for over 80% of the backlog cases across the State and over 2 crore cases pending compliance were expected to generate ₹500 crore, for which there is a 50% rebate now.

All traffic police stations in the city were overcrowded, the KarnatakaOne website, where payment was supposed to be made, and the BTP website and mobile app crashed. More than half of the payments today were made on PayTM app. While there was some criticism over the BTP tying up with PayTM, it was the digital payments platform which has been the most accessible for many to clear their dues with a rebate, data shows. “All payment gateways hosted by the government do not have the kind of wherewithal to host these many hits together,” a senior officer said.

After PayTM where 1.04 lakh cases were resolved, the next avenue where motorists cleared their dues was at traffic police stations — 89,699 cases. “All these days even as we were chasing them, trying to enforce the penalty on them, they were elusive and did not pay up. Now they are chasing us today to clear their dues,” quipped a traffic policeman.

Motorists welcome move but flag concerns

Arvind, a Twitter user, said, “I cleared mine. Here is the thing. I had four pending ones. Two were legit and two were not. I was trying to fight it out to ensure the incorrect ones were removed but I could not. This offer was fair for me, so I went ahead and cleared without a lot of cribbing. Nice one BTP.”

“It is a good resolution taken up by the government to settle old issues. But I have a concern and also a request here. There are thousands of violations wrongly registered by policemen. Why should the vehicle owner pay for it. This offer is kind of forcing such people to pay,” said Sudhanva P. Joshi, a social media user.

‘Better not violate norms’

M.A. Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), said that clearing fines notwithstanding, the aim of motorists should be not to commit traffic violations. “They should not violate traffic rules as booking cases and paying fines are not signs of a healthy society. If there are no violations, then we can concentrate better on traffic regulation and ensuring smooth flow of traffic on the road which is our main aim,” he said.