ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru Traffic Police catch two more bikers for performing stunts on road

June 24, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The crackdown on dangerous driving and bike stunt performance aims to minimise fatal accidents in Bengaluru

Imran Gowhar
Imran Gowhar

The traffic police have formed special teams in every division to keep a tab on the bikers performing bike stunts and putting up videos on social media. Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Continuing the crackdown on motorists performing bike stunts on roads endangering other motorists, a special team formed by West Division traffic arrested two and seized three two-wheelers from them. However, the third accused in the case managed to escape and efforts are on to track him down.

Based on the complaint raised on social media, the special team tracked down Darshan Gowda,19, and his associate Abhishek Gowda, 21, who were performing wheeling on Magadi Road and Vijayanagar police station limits.

ALSO READ
Why the traffic is no longer an issue in Bengaluru 

The police seized their vehicles and sent the report to RTO officials for suspension of RC and driving license, a police officer, said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The traffic police have formed special teams in every division to keep a tab on the bikers performing bike stunts and putting up videos on social media.

The crackdown on dangerous driving and bike stunt performance aims to minimise fatal accidents caused due to this in and around the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US