Bengaluru traffic police book 78 drunken driving cases on New Year’s Eve

January 01, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The traffic police registered a total of 78 drunken driving cases from in and around the city on New Year’s Eve.

Thanking motorists for driving responsibly, Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic, M.A. Saleem attributed this to positive response from the people and strict enforcement.

The traffic police, a day before the the new year celebrations, had requested people visiting CBD areas on December 31 night to use public transport.

As a result, metro services, BMTC buses, and autorickshaws were operating at high capacities, while the movement of private vehicles in the CBD areas was minimal.

According to rough estimates, close to 1 lakh people visited in and around M.G. Road and if everyone had their private vehicles, the area would have choked, a police officer said.

In addition to this, the police had discouraged the use of bikes and shut down flyovers and intensified the patrolling and picketing with checks at strategic locations across the city.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, M.N. Anucheth, in his tweet, thanked Bengalureans for driving responsibly.

