Bengaluru Traffic Police book 324 drunk drivers on August 24

Women police personnel have also joined the teams of traffic police to carry alcometer checks on women drivers

Updated - August 25, 2024 08:30 pm IST

Published - August 25, 2024 08:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing their crackdown against drunken driving, Bengaluru Traffic Police on Saturday night (August 24) checked 18,769 vehicles and booked 324 cases against drivers found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.  For the first time, women police personnel have also joined the teams of traffic police to carry alcometer checks on women drivers. 

Saturday night was the third day in a row when the traffic police conducted special drives against drunken driving in the city this week. Earlier, special drives were conducted only on Saturday nights. However, a senior traffic police official said they now find the idea of a weekend and party-going trends changing in the city. “Many IT firms are now asking their employees to work from the office for three to four days, usually ending with a Thursday. This has preponed the weekend to Thursday. This week we conducted special drives to check on drunk driving on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights,” the official said. On Friday night, BTP checked 34,676 vehicles and booked 779 drunken driving cases. 

“Drunken driving is a serious offense that puts innocent lives at risk. We will not tolerate such reckless behaviour on our roads. Special drives will continue and offenders will face strict action,” said M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru, said. 

