ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru Traffic Police book 1,707 cases against drunk drivers in one week

Published - September 01, 2024 08:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have intensified their crackdown on drunk driving, booking around 1,707 cases in the last week alone.

“This surge in enforcement highlights the city’s ongoing efforts to curb the dangerous practice, especially as it poses significant risks to public safety on busy roads. Such strict measures are part of broader initiatives to enhance road safety and reduce accidents related to impaired driving,” said M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

According to a statement by BTP, the special drive was carried out from August 23 to 31 , across the city, with all traffic officers from 50 police stations participating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US