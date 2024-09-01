GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru Traffic Police book 1,707 cases against drunk drivers in one week

Published - September 01, 2024 08:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have intensified their crackdown on drunk driving, booking around 1,707 cases in the last week alone.

“This surge in enforcement highlights the city’s ongoing efforts to curb the dangerous practice, especially as it poses significant risks to public safety on busy roads. Such strict measures are part of broader initiatives to enhance road safety and reduce accidents related to impaired driving,” said M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

According to a statement by BTP, the special drive was carried out from August 23 to 31 , across the city, with all traffic officers from 50 police stations participating.

