In a bid to tackle growing traffic woes, Bengaluru’s traffic police have set their sights on a full transition to AI-powered, real-time adaptive traffic signals at major junctions. The move is part of the Bengaluru Adaptive Traffic Control System (BATCS), a technology initiative designed to streamline traffic flow and reduce manual intervention at traffic signals.

Since May this year, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have been implementing BATCS technology, which is designed to dynamically adjust signals based on real-time traffic conditions. This initiative, according to officials, will enhance the efficiency of city-wide traffic management and reduce the burden on personnel who manually manage signals.

On October 9, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said, “The BATCS project, initiated in May, includes upgrading 136 existing junctions and installing 29 new ones, covering a total of 165 traffic signals in the city. We have already completed 50% of the work, and the remaining work is expected to be finished by March next year.”

Bengaluru, known for heavy congestion and a high number of private vehicles, is home to one of the highest concentrations of vehicles in India. With two-wheelers accounting for around 60% of the city’s traffic, managing such a diverse mix of vehicles on the road has become increasingly challenging for the authorities.

Key features

According to M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner for Traffic, the BATCS system represents a significant leap forward from previous traffic management systems, which lacked real-time adaptability. “BATCS stands out due to its unique AI-powered capabilities. The system dynamically adjusts signal timings based on real-time traffic densities, using inputs from camera sensors placed near junctions. This ensures optimal traffic flow, minimizing delays and providing smoother travel experiences for commuters,” Mr Anucheth explained.

One of the key features of BATCS is its ability to centrally monitor and control traffic signals from a central command center. This allows traffic police to respond more swiftly to changing traffic conditions and make necessary adjustments to signal timings. Signals along major traffic corridors are synchronized to create ‘green waves’, allowing vehicles to pass through multiple junctions without stopping, thereby reducing travel time and improving fuel efficiency.

Key traffic statistics of Bengaluru Population: 14 Million Km of Road Network: 14,000 km Registered Vehicles: 12 Million Intersections: 40,000+ Traffic Signals: 400+

SOURCE: Bengaluru Traffic Police

According to Mr Anucheth, the system also prioritises emergency vehicles and has the potential for future integration with pedestrian and public transport needs. “In the event of an accident or other traffic-related incidents, BATCS can analyze predefined plans using simulation models at critical junctions, enabling rapid adjustments to maintain smooth traffic flow,” he added.

A phased expansion plan

By January 2025, the Bengaluru Traffic Police aim to complete the installation of AI-powered traffic signals at all 165 planned junctions. The next phase will involve expanding the system to an additional 400 junctions across the city. Once fully implemented, the traffic police expect the system to significantly reduce delays, improve travel time, and enhance overall road safety.

Preliminary results from corridors where the system has already been introduced show promising signs. “Preliminary data indicates significant reductions in travel time along major corridors where manual traffic management has been replaced with vehicle-actuated and adaptive signal control,” Mr Anucheth said, while adding, “This change has not only reduced congestion, but has also shortened travel time for commuters.”

He clarified that the BATCS system is different from the recently launched Moderato system, which operates in Bengaluru’s Central Business District (CBD). “The Moderato system is based on the origin-destination method of signal control, which requires extensive data on traffic patterns. BATCS, on the other hand, uses real-time traffic volume data and is a simpler, more effective control algorithm,” he noted.