Bengaluru topped digital transactions in India, amounting to ₹6,500 crore in 2022

April 17, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru topped the list of cities in India for highest digital transactions accounting for 29 million transactions worth ₹6,500 crore in 2022, as per data released by Worldline, a French payment and transactional services firm.

New Delhi was second with 19.6 million transactions amounting to ₹5,000 crore, Mumbai followed with 18.7 million transactions amounting to ₹4,950 crore, Pune with 15 million transactions amounting to ₹3,280 crore, and Chennai with 14.3 million transactions amounting to ₹3,550 crore.

Ramesh Narasimhan, CEO, Worldline India, said, “India witnessed an ever-increasing adoption of digital payments in 2022 with payment instruments like UPI, cards and PPIs. The country’s total digital transactions in 2022 were ₹149.5 lakh crore.”

In 2022, frequently visited physical merchant categories like grocery stores, restaurants, clothing and apparel, pharmacy and medical stores, hotels, jewellery retail, speciality retail, household appliances and departmental stores together accounted for over 43% in terms of volume and about 40% in terms value.

