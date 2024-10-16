Bengaluru to witness rainfall for next three days: IMD

Bengaluru, which saw incessant rainfall on Tuesday following the onset of the north-east monsoon, is likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall during the next three days.

C.S. Patil, scientist and director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, said the city is very likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall during the next three days.

“The south-west monsoon withdrew from Karnataka on October 15. Simultaneously, the north-east monsoon rainfall activity has commenced over the south-east peninsular today [Tuesday]. A well marked low-pressure area lies over the central part of the south Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 24 hours. Under the influence of this system, coastal Karnataka and south-interior Karnataka are likely to experience widespread rainfall and north-interior Karnataka is very likely to experience fairly widespread rainfall from October 15 to 18 ,” said Mr. Patil.

“Bengaluru, Kolar, Chickballapur, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Dharward, Belagavi, and Haveri districts are very likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall for which yellow and orange alerts have been announced from October 15 to 17,” Mr. Patil said.

The IMD further said that the maximum and minimum temperatures in Bengaluru are very likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively on Wednesday.

Overnight rain extended into the morning of Tuesday and lasted till evening.

According to the IMD, Bengaluru received 59.8 mm rainfall, HAL airport received 80.1 mm rainfall, and the Kempegowda International Airport received 4.2 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm. on Tuesday.

