Bengaluru to see cloudy skies with light rains till Tuesday 

December 11, 2022 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Although there was some relief in the morning, by the afternoon hours, light rains and drizzle resumed in Bengaluru on Sunday as the effect of cyclone Mandous continued

The Hindu Bureau

Between the mornings of Saturday and Sunday, the Kempegowda International Airport observatory had recorded 6 cm rainfall, whereas Bengaluru city recorded 4 cm, and HAL airport recorded 3 cm. The intensity of the cyclone had however reduced by Sunday.  | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Although there was some relief in the morning, by the afternoon hours, light rains and drizzle resumed in Bengaluru on Sunday, as the effect of cyclone Mandous continued. The weekend plans of many came to a halt as the rains did not let up until late in the evening. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, cloudy skies with light rains will continue in the city until Tuesday at least. 

Between the mornings of Saturday and Sunday, the Kempegowda International Airport observatory had recorded 6 cm rainfall, whereas Bengaluru city recorded 4 cm, and HAL airport recorded 3 cm. The intensity of the cyclone had however reduced by Sunday. 

“The low-pressure area (remnant of the cyclonic storm Mandous) over North-interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining South-interior Karnataka and North Kerala has become less marked. However, the associated upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over the same region and extends up to middle tropospheric level. It is likely to emerge into the South-East and the adjoining East-central Arabian Sea off North Kerala and Karnataka coasts by December 12. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around December 13. It would move West to North-West, away from India coast gradually thereafter,” said a bulletin from the IMD.  

Under the influence of the same, South-interior Karnataka and coastal Karnataka are expected to receive rainfall over the next few days, the officials said. In Bengaluru, on Sunday, the minimum temperature was around 17.8 degrees Celsius, whereas the maximum temperature was 21.6 degrees Celsius.

CONNECT WITH US