Bengaluru to receive rain on May 22, 23

21 May 2021 21:33 IST

Yellow alert, indicating heavy rain, issued for parts of Karnataka

Yellow alert, indicating heavy rain, has been issued for certain parts of Karnataka for Saturday. While many districts across sub-divisions were given a similar warning for Friday till Saturday morning, all areas that have been warned about heavy rainfall on Saturday are in South Interior Karnataka, including Chikkamagalur, Hassan, Kodagu and Ramanagaram.

On Friday, apart from these districts, yellow alert had been issued for Kolar, Mysuru, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts.

India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) C.S. Patil said the major rainfall on Friday was in Kolar, Bhatkal, Dakshina Kannada, and Anekal (Bengaluru). “Till May 25, coastal Karnataka is expected to experience fairly widespread rains. North Interior Karnataka is expected to experience isolated rainfall, and South Interior Karnataka is very likely to experience fairly widespread rainfall till May 23. Thereafter, there is likely to be a temporary decrease in rainfall. Southern districts like Bengaluru Rural and Urban, Ramanagaram, Kolar, Chamarajanagar and hilly districts of South Interior Karnataka are very likely to experience very heavy rainfall, for which yellow alert has been issued for May 21 and 22,” he said.

Bengaluru is likely to receive rain in the next two days, he added.