Bengaluru to increase testing and mask awareness over increasing COVID-19 cases

The city’s civic body has decided to increase testing for COVID-19 and restart awareness drives in the city to ensure people wear masks, in the backdrop of rising cases. The city reported 222 cases on Monday and has 2,328 active cases, a steady climb over the past week.

Special Commissioner Harish Kumar, briefing the media, after Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath chaired a meeting of all zonal commissioners in the city, said the situation in the city was not alarming, but the civic body had initiated all precautionary measures to prevent a spike.

“Civic Marshals will be deployed at all public places across the city to create awareness and ensure people wear masks. They will not levy penalties for not wearing masks, but will create awareness,” he said, adding indoor spaces like malls, restaurants were already ensuring people wore masks.

Mr. Giri Nath also directed all zonal commissioners to submit to him a report on ILI and SARI cases being reported at private hospitals in their zones, to gauge the situation.