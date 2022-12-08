Bengaluru to have Innovation Experience Museum: Karnataka CM

December 08, 2022 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The proposed Innovation Experience Museum is aimed at motivating the present and future generations by offering them a narrative on the people who transformed Bengaluru into what it is today

The Hindu Bureau

The proposed Innovation Experience Museum would come up on the sprawling factory campus of the erstwhile New Government Electrical Factory (NGEF) at Baiyappanahalli. | Photo Credit: Karan Ananth

Karnataka Government will set up an Innovation Experience Museum in Bengaluru on the sprawling factory campus of the erstwhile New Government Electrical Factory (NGEF), a State-owned enterprise that used to manufacture pump sets, transformers, motors, switchgear, power electronics, semi-conductor devices and mechanical engineering products until 2002.

The proposed Innovation Experience Museum is aimed at motivating the present and future generations by offering them a narrative on the people who transformed Bengaluru into what it is today, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on December 8.

The museum would come up on the 240-acre NGEF land at Baiyappanahalli (BMRCL and KSRTC have their respective depots on a small portion of this land).

“This will be a theme park of international quality. A learning centre with mega displays and descriptions of our innovators, their innovations and achievements that contributed to building this city and grooming it to be a global brand,” the Chief Minister said while inaugurating Future Design Summit, a three-day design event that began on December 8.

According to Mr. Bommai, the museum will be synchronised with greenery. “It will be a green and beautiful place, an attractive destination for tourists within the country and those from overseas.”

Mr. Bommai said, in addition to the museum, his government would also develop eight city centres in eight directions of the city.

“Every big city, like London or Paris or even smaller towns, has a city or town centre. Unfortunately, Bengaluru does not have one yet,” he said adding, “Since we don’t have a large space to set up one, I’ve already asked the departments concerned to identify suitable land in eight directions, and work on them.”

These city centres would come up in areas where there is road and rail access, the Chief Minister said.

