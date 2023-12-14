Bengaluru to have 2,000 more CCTV cameras, says Home Minister

December 14, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - BELAGAVI

About 2,000 more CCTV cameras will be installed in Bengaluru under the Nirbhaya Yojana for security and law and order monitoring, Home Minister G. Parameshwara told the Legislative Council on Thursday.

Replying to a starred question by Bharati Shetty during Question Hour, the Minister said that Bengaluru now had 7,000 high resolution CCTV cameras.

“The precision of cameras is such that even a watch on the hand of a person captured on the cameras can be read,” he said.

The Home Minister while replying to a starred question by P.M. Muniraju Gowda during Question Hour said that the law and order situation in the State is well under control.

Cases reported

He said that the State reported 616 murders and 310 rapes in the last six months, from June 1 to November 31, after the Congress government took over.

Kalaburagi and Raichur districts each reported two communally-related incidents (totally four) during the last six months.

The Home Minister said that when the BJP’s R. Ashoka was the Home Minister, the State recorded 4,121 murders and 1,639 rapes from 2011 to 2013.

When S.R. Bommai was the Home Minister there were 2,254 murders and 915 rapes in one year and 11 months.

During Araga Jnanendra’s period as the Home Minister the State recorded 2,417 murders and 949 rapes in one year.

When the BJP was in power there were communal incidents in Kolar, Uppinagady, Nargund, and Shivamogga, Mr. Parameshwara said.