Bengaluru to get Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Minister holds a meeting with railway officials to review development works at Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Station 

Published - October 06, 2024 07:20 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted an inspection of the stretch between Kempegowda International Airport Railway Station (halt) and Bengaluru Cantonment. Union Minister of State V. Somanna accompanied him.

| Photo Credit: special arrangement

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday (Oct. 5) that the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail will be introduced in Bengaluru in the future, benefiting cities close to each other, such as Bengaluru-Tumakuru and Bengaluru-Mysuru.

During his visit to Bengaluru, Mr. Vaishnaw conducted a window-trailing inspection between Kempegowda International Airport Railway Station (halt) and Bengaluru Cantonment. He held a meeting with railway officials to review development works at Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Station. 

Mr. Vaishnaw, accompanied by Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, inspected the station and discussed the ongoing redevelopment projects. “Sir M. Visvesvaraya Railway Station was the first major station to be redeveloped, followed by the ongoing works at Bengaluru Cantonment and Yesvantpur stations,” he said.

He also said the Railways would soon begin large-scale production of Amrit Bharat Trains Version 2.0 with added improvements. Additionally, Vande Bharat sleeper trains built at BEML Bengaluru are currently undergoing testing and will be deployed soon.

Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan, who was also present, requested the Minister to run additional MEMU trains between KSR and Kadugodi during peak hours to reduce overcrowding on the Metro Purple Line. “The Purple Line is often congested during peak hours, and additional MEMU trains could help alleviate the crowding,” Mr. Mohan stated.

