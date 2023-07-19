Terror module busted in Bengaluru; huge cache of firearms recovered

July 19, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:22 am IST - Bengaluru

In a joint operation, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials busted a suspected terror module and arrested five suspects who were allegedly planning to carry out subversive activities in and around the city.

The accused, identified as Syed Suhel, Umar, Janid, Mudasir, and Zahid, were nabbed in Sultanpalya in RT Nagar where they had gathered for a meeting .

According to the police, the accused were arrested in 2017 in a murder case, and while at Central prison they met the serial blast terror suspects and hatched a plan to carry out blasts in city. After coming out on bail, the accused started executing the plan and gathered arms and ammunition and explosive substances.

The CCB officials recovered seven country-made pistols, 42 rounds of ammunition and two phones, and several SIM cards from them.

Based on a tip-off from central agencies, the CCB officials kept a tab on the accused and arrested them, S.D. Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner of police , said.

The accused have been taken into custody for further investigation and efforts are on to track down others who are possibly involved in the case.

