Bengaluru | Telecom companies booked for drawing cables on electricity poles

August 26, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bellandur police have registered an FIR against seven telecom companies and local cable networks for drawing cables on the electricity poles illegally.

According to Rajashekhara M.B., assistant engineer, Kasavanahalli, Bescom, these companies drew the cables overnight on Sarjapura and Kasavanahalli main road, after they were removed soon after the Sudduguntepalya case where a 21-year-old student sustained serious burns in a freak accident involving optic fibre cables (OFC) drawn over electricity poles.

Mr. Rakashekhara along with his staff removed the cables again before filing a complaint with the Bellandur police seeking legal action. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the companies charging them under section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC on Thursday.

Mr. Rajashekhara said that the accused companies were not only drawing cables on the electricity poles illegally, but were also drawing them at dangerously low height, endangering the safety of people and motorists. They have neither followed any safety measures nor taken permission, he told The Hindu.

Following the Sudduguntepalya accident, Bescom launched a special drive across the city to remove cables drawn on electricity poles. Even as Bescom removes these cables, in many areas they are back on the poles as the companies are redrawing them, as customers lodge complaints about connectivity issues. The police issued notice to the telecom companies to appear before them for questioning.

