Bengaluru techie who killed her mother arrested in Port Blair

The police tracked down and arrested software engineer Amrutha Chandrashekhar (33) in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where she fled to with a male friend.

Amrutha had allegedly stabbed her mother to death with a knife and attacked her younger brother at their house in KR Puram. The incident took place early Sunday morning. “When we scanned CCTV footage from neighbouring houses, we saw Amrutha leave with a man who was waiting near the house on his scooter,” said a police officer.

The male friend, who was with Amrutha at Port Blair, has been identified as Sridhar Rao. “They were hiding in Port Blair. We have arrested him and brought them to the city where the case is being probed,” said a senior police officer.

Planned attack?

On Saturday, Amrutha booked plane tickets for her mother, Nirmala, and brother Harish, to accompany her to Hyderabad for a quick visit as she was planning to relocate there on a work assignment. They were scheduled to leave on Sunday morning.

They had dinner together on Saturday night and went to bed early as they had to get up early the next day. Around 4 a.m., Harish was woken up by some noise. He saw Amrutha looking for something in his cupboard. When he asked if she needed anything, she said that she was busy packing for the trip and left the room.

Fifteen minutes later, she returned to the room with a knife and slashed his neck. “Harish jumped out of the bed and started calling his mother. Amrutha told him that she had killed their mother with the same knife. She told him that she had also used an iron rod, and was planning to kill him too,” the police officer added.

He was able to fend her off but sustained injuries on his neck and hands. Amrutha then fled the house and rode off with Sridhar.