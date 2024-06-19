GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru techie couple finds snake in Amazon package

Updated - June 19, 2024 09:03 pm IST

Published - June 19, 2024 09:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
An Indian cobra (Naja Naja) was stuck in the adhesive tape used for the packaging in an Amazon order.

An Indian cobra (Naja Naja) was stuck in the adhesive tape used for the packaging in an Amazon order. | Photo Credit: special arrangemet

A Bengaluru couple, residents of Sarjapur, who had ordered an Xbox controller from Amazon, has said that upon receiving the delivery, they noticed that an Indian cobra (Naja Naja) was stuck in the adhesive tape used for the packaging.

Ms. Tanvi ordered the Xbox controller on June 16 and the package was delivered on Tuesday.

On the incident, Tanvi @Tanvxo shared a video on Twitter (formerly X). “Ordered an Xbox controller from @amazonIN and received a free snake with it! .” she said in her post.

To her post, Amazon replied on X stating, “We’re sorry to know about the inconvenience you’ve had with the Amazon order. We’d like to have this checked. Please share the required details here: https://amzn.to/3RvxarV, and our team will get back to you soon with an update.”

Amazon India said that safety of its customers is paramount and that it is investigating the incident.

“The safety of our customers, employees and associates is a top priority for us. We work hard to provide customers with a trustworthy shopping experience and it’s our commitment to go above and beyond to make things right for them. We take all customer complaints seriously and are investigating this incident,” an Amazon India spokesperson told PTI.

The couple claimed that the package was directly handed over to them by the delivery partner. They added that the entire incident was captured on camera and that they also have eye witnesses.

They also said that the snake did not harm anyone and that they received a complete refund from Amazon.

