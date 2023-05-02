Bengaluru techie claims he and family attacked by bikers on Suranjan Das Road

May 02, 2023 02:13 am | Updated 02:13 am IST - Bengaluru

A city-based engineer and his family alleged that they faced a harrowing experience after two bike-borne men attacked their car on Suranjan Das Road during the day on Saturday.

The victim, Neelesh Salgaonkar, a senior software engineer in Bengaluru, was travelling with his wife and daughter from HSR Layout to Old Madras Road when the incident occurred.

The police allegedly did not help them when they approached the traffic police and the police control room. Mr. Salgaonkar shared his ordeal on social media tagging the city police, which went viral.

Narrating his experience, he said that on their way, a motorcycle rider appeared and asked them to stop and tried to intercept the car. Sensing trouble, Mr. Salgaonkar accelerated, but the driver followed them along with another man on a motorcycle, forcing them to stop.

Mr. Salgaonkar then put the car in reverse and moved away, while his wife dialled 100, but couldn’t reach the police. The road was also relatively deserted at the time.

As they began to drive away, the two motorists began banging their helmets on the car windows. They chased the car till BEML Circle, Mr. Salgaonkar said in his complaint on social media.

The two fled when they saw traffic policemen at BEML Circle. The family spoke to the traffic police and they asked them to go to the Jeevan Bima Nagar police station. As the family was scared to go back on the same road to reach the station, they parked the car and took an autorickshaw.

According to Mr. Salgaonkar, they reached the station and the police officials heard them and accompanied them to the spot, and after examination asked them to go to the Baiyappanahalli police station as the area falls under its jurisdiction.

Mr. Salgaonkar said that the family was terrified and exhausted and returned home without filing a complaint.

Though the post has gone viral, the police are yet to take action. A senior police officer when approached said that he was not aware of the incident.