Bengaluru Tech Summit from November 17-19

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu to inaugurate 24th edition of event

As the world and nation prepare to move forward in a post-pandemic scenario, technology will play an even more critical and all-pervasive role in the successful functioning of businesses and industries across sectors and governments, said C.N Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka’s Minister for Electronics, IT, BT and S&T, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood.

Speaking at the curtainraiser of the 24th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS2021) in Bengaluru on November 9, Mr. Narayan said, “Technological innovations are redefining the future, and it is in this context that Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 becomes more relevant. It has emerged as a trendsetter event globally and has become India’s leading technology summit.”

Emphasing the importance of Indian IT sector, S. Gopalakrishnan (Kris), co-founder of Infosys and Chairman of Karnataka Vision Group on Information Technology, said the entire world increased its dependency on Indian IT during the COVID-19 crisis and the industry came out with flying colors.

“We witnessed rapid adoption of digital technologies during the COVID-19 crisis. It is essential that industry and tech leaders come together to understand and strategise on the emerging opportunities in the IT field. The tech event gives the IT industry the platform to present the most recent and upcoming technological innovations in the new normal,” he added.

Dr. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Limited and Chairperson, Karnataka Vision Group on Biotechnology, said, “For this event, we have curated sessions that will highlight the most recent technological and scientific advancements in the field of biotech, like mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) technologies.”

The theme chosen for BTS2021 is ‘Driving The Next’, highlighting the role of digital and technological innovations which drove and supported the growth of multiple sectors in a post-pandemic world. The event will witness the coming together of global tech leaders, Indian corporates and startups from IT, deep tech and biotech, showcasing disruptive technologies, forging partnerships and alliances.