Bengaluru taxi drivers hesitant about FASTag

One of the more problematic collection points is the Sadahalli toll plaza used by those going to or returning from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Officials cite lack of cooperation from taxi drivers. S.P. Somashekar, general manager and projector director of NHAI said, “We believe that regular users of toll roads have gradually shifted to the new system and the number is likely to increase. However, at Sadahalli toll plaza, a good number of taxi drivers remain hesitant. They have been demanding toll receipt which we cannot give. We are planning to take up the matter with BIAL and other concerned authorities to educate drivers on benefits of FASTag.”

Diya Shetty, who recently used an Uber to KIA noticed that her driver had not updated to FASTag. “When I asked him why, he said that he was worried that he would be charged double the toll. He was convinced that instead of the usual ₹135, he would have to pay double,” said Diya. Another KIA passenger, who hailed an airport taxi, recounted a similar experience.

Toll booth employees said they regularly receive such complaints from taxi drivers. “They claim that for a round-trip travel from the city to the airport, they were charged ₹180. NHAI has fixed ₹135 for round trip: ₹90 while going towards the Airport and ₹45 while coming from there. Because of this problem, some of the drivers prefer to make cash payments,” said a toll booth employee.

Often, toll employees simply let motorists pass to prevent long hold ups. “Many motorists are unaware of the fact that they must keep a minimum balance. When we tell them that there is no minimum balance , they argue with us and refuse to pay cash. Other vehicles start honking causing chaos. Many times we have allowed vehicle without collecting the fee,” an employee of Sadahalli gate said.