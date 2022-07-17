Bengaluru students win laurels at Maths Olympiad

he Indian team that bagged a gold and five bronze medals at the The 63rd International Mathematical Olympiad in Oslo, Norway.

July 17, 2022 22:27 IST

India bagged a gold medal and five bronze medals at the 63rd International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO 2022), held at Oslo, Norway, from July 6 to 16, which saw 589 contestants from 104 countries taking part.

Pranjal Srivastava, a student of National Public School, Koramangala, won the gold medal, while two other boys from the city, Atul Shatavart Nadig, of Sriram Global School, and Kaustav Mishra, of Delhi Public School, Bangalore East, bagged bronze medals.

Arjun Gupta (Delhi), Adhitya Venkata Ganesh Mangudy (Pune), and Vedant Saini (Chandigarh) were the other members of the Indian team who won bronze medals.

This is Mr. Srivastava’s third consecutive gold medal at the IMO. “It is a matter of great pride that after many years, every member of the Indian team returned with a medal each,” he said.

The medal ceremony was held in the same Town Hall where the Nobel Peace Prize is given every year.

“I feel privileged to receive a gold medal again in my final IMO. It was an honour to receive the gold medal with the Indian flag at the famous venue,” Mr. Srivastava said.

He also won a silver medal in the previous event. Only 11 people in the history of IMO have a better medal tally. “It is humbling to see my name on the hall of fame list of IMO next to great names like Peter Scholze, who is a Field Medal winner,” Mr. Srivastava added.

A team of experts from the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai, accompanied the contestants as mentors.