Bengaluru students to present projects at the United Nations in New York 

December 11, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

Students from Bengaluru will be part of a group that will present their impact projects at the 1M1B Activate Impact Summit at the United Nations headquarters in New York on December 14.

Around 14 1M1B future leaders, including students from Bengaluru who have worked on various projects that focus on sustainability, environment, poverty, malnutrition of women and children, water-related issues, livelihood, education and healthcare, financial literacy and others, will be part of the group.

Some of the projects to be presented are ‘Udaan’ by Ananya Seth from Bengaluru, which focuses on bridging the financial gap for economically backward women by getting them into health insurance and policies, and ‘Flow’ by Aryen Singhal from Bengaluru, which addresses water crisis by reducing wastage through initiatives such as water meters and aerators.

The release further said Hruthvik Deependu H. from Class X provided 150 people with basic eye check-up and raised funds of ₹2 lakh. “We are privileged enough to have access to healthcare, and we should make sure that everyone in this world has access to healthcare. I have partnered with two trusts with ties to a big hospital for future treatments to be carried out for beneficiaries from garment factories,” the release quoted him.

Shubh Jani from Class IX provided heath insurance to 15 house helpers and conducted awareness programmes at school and raised ₹70,000 via crowdfunding. “We can see a lack of awareness amongst domestic helpers in lndia about health policies. That is the reason I launched this initiative to tackle this problem,” he was quoted as saying.

The students will participate in a three-day immersion event with an opportunity to showcase their success stories to the world, said a release.

1M1B (One Million For One Billion) is a social innovation and future skills initiative aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its programmes are available in over 3,000 schools across India, with over 334,000 youth and 125,000 teachers trained to date.

As many as 150 Indian youth have presented their work at the United Nations in New York, added the release.

Manav Subodh, founder of 1M1B, said, “We believe that it is important to support our youth to get ready for the real world. These students have created more impact in six months than most people in their lifetime. Every future leader student has gone beyond themselves and taken their projects to new heights.”