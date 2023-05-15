Bengaluru students fare well in ICSE and ISC examinations

May 15, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru students registered 99.6% and 98.58% pass percentage in the ICSE and ISC examination results, respectively, which were announced on Sunday.

While a total of 25,646 students (12,976 boys and 12,670 girls) from 399 schools took the ICSE (Class X) exam, a total of 2,250 students (1,043 boys and 1,207 girls) from 46 schools wrote the ISC (Class XII) exam. Girls performed better than boys in both the examinations.

In the ICSE examination, Annanya Karthik, a student from Vidyaniketan school in Hebbal, was among the nine national toppers with 99.8%.

Apart from her, Akshaya Sutrave from Vibgyor High in Varthur and Anondee Saha from Greenwood High secured the second spots (99.6%) at the State level.

“I made sure to study consistently throughout the year and attain good marks in each of my school examinations. Before the boards, my school had given all students a month to study, and I tried my best to study 8-9 hours every day. I relied on studying each subject at least twice during this period, and went through the past years’ question papers and extra questions that my teachers had sent,” said Ms. Saha. She said that she would like to pursue research work in Mathematics in the future.

In the ISC exam, Anandita David from Mallya Aditi International School and Sebanti Hui from Greenwood High figured on the toppers’ list (99.25%) at the State level. Ms. David mentioned that she used different sources of information for her study sessions and practised extensive revision. She also said that she would like to pursue BBA in General Management from FLAME University.

Ms. Hui, on the other hand, would like to become a professor of English literature. Speaking about her study sessions, she said, “I studied for around 8-10 hours on non-school days and for 3-4 hours on school days. The biggest factor in my studies has probably been my note-taking. I always convert the chapters which I’ve learned into detailed and intricate notes which I refer to before my exams.”