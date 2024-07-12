Bengaluru student selected for Paris Olympics felicitated 

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Regional Office, Bengaluru, on Friday felicitated Dhinidhi Desinghu, a class 9 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya DRDO Complex, C.V. Raman Nagar, Bengaluru, who has been selected to represent India in the Paris Olympics in the Under-15 swimming category.

According to a release from the school, District Commissioner Dharmendra Patle from the regional office, KVS, participated in the programme held at K.V. DRDO complex, as the chief guest. During the programme, certificates were distributed to Dhinidhi and other student achievers, the release stated.

