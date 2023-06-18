Bengaluru student secures AIR 11 in JEE (Advanced) exam  

June 18, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Although a student from Bengaluru secured the first spot in the country last year, no student from the State figured in the top 10 ranks in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced examination results which were announced on Sunday. Ujwal L. Shankar, who secured an All India Ranking (AIR) of 11, has emerged as the State topper for 2023.

Shankar is a student at Narayana Olympiad School in Sahakaranagar. While he secured a perfect score of 120 out of 120 in physics, he scored 111 in chemistry and 91 in mathematics.

“Physics was always my comfort subject, and organic chemistry was my strong suit. I was weak in mathematics and found it difficult to keep up with classes in the beginning, but later I picked up well. I mostly referred to the notes and modules given at my school, and always studied the syllabus in the same week it was covered in classes,” Shankar said.

While both his parents are doctors, Shankar said that he was interested in pursuing Computer Science Engineering from IIT Bombay.

Vihaan Luhariwala (AIR 75) and Tanish S Khurana (AIR 85), the other students from the city, also figured in the top 100 rankings. Luhariwala, a student of Agragami Vidyakendra, said that he would like to pursue Computer Science Engineering. While his first choice is IIT Bombay, he has also kept IIT Madras and IIT Delhi as his other options.

Tanish Khurana, who was the State topper in JEE (Mains) earlier this year, is a student of Sri Ram Global School. He said that he would like to join IIT Delhi for Computer Science Engineering.