Bengaluru student loses ₹2 lakh to fraudsters in his hunt for rental apartment 

July 20, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

A 23-year-old student from the city ended up losing ₹2 lakh to conmen who were misusing a property searching app after he zeroed in on a flat for rent and came into contact with a fake owner. The victim currently resides at a paying guest accommodation at Kasavanahalli in Sarjapur.

On July 4, the student, after downloading the app of one of the popular property search websites, started finding a flat for rent. After a while, he narrowed down on a flat and dialled the number provided on the app.

The man on the other side, who claimed to be the owner of the flat, said the space was up for rent but one had to pay ₹2,000 in advance for visiting and registration before seeing the property. The student, believing it to be true, transacted money on a payment application. The owner identified himself as Manish Jain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The student, who did not wish to be identified, told The Hindu: “The next day, I received a call from a person who identified himself as Anupam. He said he was the manager of the property owned by Mr. Jain and I had to pay ₹8,055 immediately to activate a card for me to see the property. Although I was perplexed, I believed that this could be the procedure for those looking for rental homes through the app. I paid him the amount online.”

On the same day, Anupam called him repeatedly and demanded ₹8,000, ₹11,008, ₹16,000, ₹8,000, ₹27,000, and ₹15,000. Anupam claimed that these are the charges he had to pay before they allowed him to see the house and the same would be returned if he did not like the flat. “Anumapm said he will schedule the date and time for me to visit the flat located at Marathahalli,” the victim said.

On July 6, the victim received a call from a man identifying himself as Dharam Singh. “I became suspicious and demanded him to return the money I had paid the previous day and he said he would do so if I made a payment of ₹95,000. He said the fresh payment was to process repayment and once the process was completed I would be receiving the total amount. Trusting the man, I sent the money,” the student said.

As there were no calls from their end, he tried to reach them on the three numbers but they were not responding. A few days later, all three mobiles were switched off. He then approached the police. The Bellandur police have booked a case against three persons and have begun the investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT