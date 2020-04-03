Bengaluru student in Berlin appeals for help

A Bengaluru student studying in Berlin has appealed to the Centre in a video that she circulated on WhatsApp to make arrangements for herself and fellow students who are stranded in Germany.

M. Gautami, a resident of Yelahanka in Bengaluru, has been studying IT security and management in Berlin since October 2018. She told The Hindu that she has developed a kidney stone but alleged that hospitals in Berlin are not ready to operate owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she was alone at home with little help and appealed to the government to help her return to her family in Bengaluru.