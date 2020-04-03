Bengaluru student in Berlin appeals for help

A Bengaluru student studying in Berlin has appealed to the Centre in a video that she circulated on WhatsApp to make arrangements for herself and fellow students who are stranded in Germany.
M. Gautami, a resident of Yelahanka in Bengaluru, has been studying IT security and management in Berlin since October 2018. She told The Hindu that she has developed a kidney stone but alleged that hospitals in Berlin are not ready to operate owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she was alone at home with little help and appealed to the government to help her return to her family in Bengaluru.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.