BengaluruBengaluru 01 March 2021 13:44 IST
Bengaluru: student found dead
Updated: 01 March 2021 13:44 IST
A student was found dead at the Bengaluru Institute of Technology in VV Puram on Monday.
The student was declared brought dead at KIMS hospital.
The police rushed to the spot and recovered a note left behind by the deceased. The police are probing the reason behind the death.
Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help.
