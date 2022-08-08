Bengaluru

Bengaluru student achieves perfect score in JEE-Main

Boya Haren Sathvik

Bengaluru Bengaluru-based Boya Haren Sathvik emerged as one of the toppers in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main 2022 (Paper 01) in BE/BTech, the results of which were announced on Monday.

Mr. Sathvik, from Narayana Co-Sindhubhavan School, is one of the 24 students in the country with a score of 100%. He is also the only student from Karnataka to achieve a perfect score this year. 

“This result has given me a lot of happiness and the much needed motivation for my JEE Advanced,” Mr. Sathvik said.

He aims to pursue Computer Science Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. “I want to pursue a profession in Computer Science Engineering, because ever since I was a child, computers and programming have captivated me,” he said.

His other interests include music and cricket.

Mr. Sathvik is a native of Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh. His mother is a Biology assistant at a school in Hindupur, while his father teaches Physical Education.

Along with Mr. Sathvik, Mahesh Kumar V., from the same school, has secured the second position at the State-level.

With a score of 99.94%, Pavitra Gupta has emerged as the topper among girls in the State.

The JEE-Main was conducted in 13 languages across 622 centres in 440 cities (17 abroad). A total of 4,04,256 candidates appeared for both sessions of the exam in June/July. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results of Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning) separately, a press release said.


