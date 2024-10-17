Bengaluru start-up Tablesprint raises $1 million from angel investors

Tablesprint, an AI-powered no-code app builder, has raised around $1 million in a funding round led by a group of prominent angel investors and syndicates including Ankit Bhati (Co-Founder, Ola), Ajeet Khurana (Founder, Reflexical), Sunil Sharma (CEO, Coingape), BlueLotus Ventures, TDV Partners, DGC Ventures, and Abhijeet Bhandari (Advisor-startups).

This funding is expected to enhance Tablesprint’s offerings, helping the company strengthen its team and drive product development.

“At BlueLotus Ventures, we support gritty founders who are building high-potential companies. We see enormous opportunities for companies to enable SMBs thoughtfully. This fundraiser marks the first milestone in creating what we believe will be an exceptional global product company from India”, said Uday Arya, Co-founder and Partner at BlueLotus Ventures.

Saving cost and time

Tablesprint offers an AI-first SaaS platform that helps companies build apps and playbooks across business verticals. The no-code platform offers customizable building blocks such as AI Write/Image, Forms, Workflows, Kanban, and Charts, which can be tailored to specific business processes like sales, orders, purchases, HR, and so on.

Companies have the flexibility to start with simple use cases—such as surveys, forms, payments, notifications, product catalogues, employee onboarding, or HR document storage—and scale up to full business workflows like managing end-to-end sales processes. Tablesprint also provides pre-built playbooks, such as ‘Hire to Retire,’ ‘Order to Cash,’ and ‘Procure to Pay,’ which have pre-built modules for the complete business workflows.

Companies have the flexibility to use these pre-built playbooks or create their own to meet evolving needs. This approach allows enterprises to adapt and improve their systems over time, ensuring operational efficiency and scalability.

“We are building an AI-powered platform that helps enterprises go live in minutes, not months. By delivering a consumer app-like experience for enterprise use cases, we enable simple workflows to scale into complex, enterprise-grade systems, allowing businesses to adapt and grow seamlessly,“ said Abhijeet Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Tablesprint.

Kumar previously co-founded RainCan, a B2C subscription start-up that was acquired by BigBasket and rebranded as BBdaily.

Along with his former BigBasket colleague Chirag Jadhav, the duo started Tablesprint in early 2024

“Creating a truly multi-tenant system that resonates with both developers and business stakeholders is a significant challenge. We are excited with our progress so far and look forward to tackling more challenges ahead on this journey,” said Chirag Jadhav, Co-Founder and CTO of Tablesprint.

Tablesprint’s clients include large enterprises like Flipkart and start-ups in the wealth management space such as Elever. The platform is also running pilot programs with medium and large global enterprises across industries such as manufacturing, distribution, and investment management.

