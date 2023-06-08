Bengaluru start-up EMBIBE launches AI-powered lab experiments app

June 08, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based start-up EMBIBE, an AI-powered education platform, has launched an app that will help students do science experiments virtually. Called the ‘EMBIBE Lab experiments,’ the app offers an interactive platform where students can engage with a virtual science lab and conduct more than 350 experiments in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

The platform is NEP-aligned and the list of experiments includes all 243 prescribed by CBSE. The app is available free of charge to students across India.

“EMBIBE Lab Experiments has the potential to overcome all limitations of physical laboratories such as cost, accessibility, and availability of equipment,” said Aditi Avasthi, founder and CEO, EMBIBE. “It can truly democratise science education by reaching students across different regions and socio-economic backgrounds. By seamlessly integrating technology with education, we envision a future where students can explore and conduct virtual experiments from the comfort of their homes or classrooms,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a 2014 survey carried out under Unified District Information System on Education (UDISE), more than 75% of Indian schools lacked well-equipped science labs. The start-up believes its latest app would help bridge this gap.

Real-life scenario

EMBIBE Lab Experiments app links every experiment to real-life scenarios through 3D animated videos. The app also offers a DIY experiment feature which allows students to select materials and perform experiments in a 3D virtual lab and a gamified, data-generating laboratory simulation.

On top of it, the app claims to break down 113 complex experiments into two parts facilitating easier understanding. The platform is tailored to CBSE, NCERT, and State board curriculums. It has found takers among schools like Krishna Public School International (Atal Nagar-Nava Raipur), Holy Angel CBSE School (Rettenai, Tamil Nadu), and Solace International High School (Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir), among others.

In regional languages too

The app will also be made available in Hindi and 10 regional languages. It can be downloaded from Play Store and App Store. Founded in 2012, the ed-tech start-up EMBIBE is backed by Reliance Industries, which has invested ₹1,175 crore in it, so far.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.