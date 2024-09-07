GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru Space Expo - 2024 to be held from September 18 to 20

Published - September 07, 2024 12:11 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The eighth edition of the Bengaluru Space Expo 2024 and International Conference and Exhibition is scheduled from September 18 to 20 at BIEC here.

The three-day event will include an exhibition and an international conference themed around ‘Accelerating tomorrow: harnessing the potential of space sector for unified expansion’.

ISRO said the event would serve as an ideal platform for Indian and international space agencies and companies to interact and explore newer business opportunities, showcase their strengths in the space arena, and explore partnership opportunities for the future.

The event will also highlight the initiatives undertaken by the Indian government to encourage and engage Indian industries in the space sector, as well as foster collaboration with international space agencies.

More than 250 space companies, 10,000 business visitors, and 250 delegates are expected to participate in the event which will also feature pavilions from 10 countries.

“India’s space sector has witnessed remarkable growth over the past few decades due to path-breaking technological advancements and determined efforts of ISRO, reflecting the nation’s commitment to space exploration and innovations. The space sector in India is experiencing a significant transformation with the opening of the space sector to private companies,” ISRO said while announcing the expo.

It added that currently, India’s share in the global space economy stands at 2-3%, yet it holds great potential for increased space commerce for new entrants. Implementation of the Indian Space Policy - 2023 and related amendments to the FDI policy, wherein 100% overseas investment in manufacturing components for satellite, ground, and user segments is permitted, will stimulate the growth of private sector, leading to increase in the India’s market share in global space business.

