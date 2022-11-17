Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. conducts ‘Citizen Perception Survey’ 

Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. on Thursday said that it is conducting the ‘Citizen Perception Survey’ of Bengaluru till December 23 to collect opinions from the citizens to assess their quality of life.
Trending
- Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
- IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
ADVERTISEMENT
According to a release, Citizen Perception Survey of Bengaluru started from November 9. “The public can participate in the survey by visiting the link (https://eol2022.org/CitizenFeedback) and answer the questionnaire. Based on the opinion expressed by the people, action will be taken to improve the administration, formulate policies and create better infrastructure for the betterment of the public,” a release said.
The Smart City Mission, under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), has launched the Citizen Perception Survey on the Ease of Living Index Assessment.
ADVERTISEMENT