Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. conducts ‘Citizen Perception Survey’ 

November 17, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. on Thursday said that it is conducting the ‘Citizen Perception Survey’ of Bengaluru till December 23 to collect opinions from the citizens to assess their quality of life.

According to a release, Citizen Perception Survey of Bengaluru started from November 9. “The public can participate in the survey by visiting the link (https://eol2022.org/CitizenFeedback) and answer the questionnaire. Based on the opinion expressed by the people, action will be taken to improve the administration, formulate policies and create better infrastructure for the betterment of the public,” a release said.

The Smart City Mission, under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), has launched the Citizen Perception Survey on the Ease of Living Index Assessment.

