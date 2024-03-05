ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru sizzles at 36°C

March 05, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The maximum temperature recorded at the Kempegowda International Airport was 36 °C with a relative humidity of 18%

The Hindu Bureau

The city on Tuesday, March 5, recorded the hottest day of the year so far.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru’s observation data was recorded at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Bengaluru city recorded a maximum temperature of 36°C and a minimum of 20.5°C with a relative humidity of 49%.

The highest-ever temperature for March was 37.3°C, which was recorded in 1996.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The maximum temperature recorded at the Kempegowda International Airport was 36 °C with a relative humidity of 18%, the minimum temperature was not available.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at the HAL airport were 34.5 °C and 18.5 °C respectively with a relative humidity of 26%.

The forecast for the next 36 hours is mainly clear sky, the maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 35 and 20 °C respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US