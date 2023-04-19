Bengaluru sizzles as temperature touches 36.5 degree Celsius

April 19, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Bengaluru

The temperature in Bengaluru touched 36.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday making it one of the hottest days of the year so far.

The temperatures over the last week or so have been hovering between 35 degrees to 36 degrees Celsius. On April 14, the city recorded 36.4 degrees Celsius with a relative humidity of 55%.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) observation data recorded on Tuesday, Bengaluru city recorded a maximum of 36.5 degree Celsius and a minimum of 21 degree Celsius with a relative humidity of 24%.

The IMD data further showed that the Bengaluru International Airport and the HAL Airport recorded a high of 36.5 and 35 degree Celsius respectively.

The highest recorded temperature in the city during the month of April is 39.2 degrees Celsius which was recorded on April 24, 2016. Prior to this, the maximum ever temperature recorded in April was 38.3 degrees Celsius in April 1931.

The forecast for the next couple of days is mainly clear skies with a maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 36 and 22 degree Celsius respectively.