Bengaluru | Sixteenth victim dies in Attibele fire tragedy

The deceased had come to the shop to purchase crackers for his friend’s birthday celebration.

October 12, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Shops and vehicles gutted in the Attibele fire accident at a cracker shop near Hosur on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border on October 7 evening.

Shops and vehicles gutted in the Attibele fire accident at a cracker shop near Hosur on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border on October 7 evening. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

A 23-year-old photographer from Bengaluru, identified as Venkatesh, succumbed to burns at St. Johns hospital on October 12, taking the death toll in the Attibele firecracker tragedy to 16.

The deceased, a resident of Garvebhavipalya, had come to the shop to purchase crackers for his friend’s birthday celebration. He was also an amateur body builder. Venkatesh was rescued by the fire force personnel and admitted to St John’s hospital along with the manager of the godown, Lokesh, and two others.

Earlier, on Wednesday, 19-year-old Dinesh, a resident of Tamil Nadu succumbed to his injuries at Victoria hospital. He had been hired for packing and uploading work at the gowdown-cum-shop where the fire broke out. He, along with three others, sustained burns and were rescued by the Fire and Emergency Services personnel and admitted to hospital, where he succumbed. The treatment for the other injured continues and the police are monitoring the situation.

