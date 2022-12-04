Bengaluru singing group From Mug to Mike creates music video for International Day of Persons with Disabilities

December 04, 2022 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST

Amateur singing group From Mug to Mike’s founder Sunil Koshy has come up with a music video for International Day of Persons with Disabilities (December 3), featuring singers with disabilities.

The music video, titled ‘Faasle Aasman Tak Mita De’, is sung by nine people including Sunil, who also composed the song. Out of the nine, four of them — Dhanya Ravi, BK Srinivas, Shradha Muralidharan, and D Jai Ganesh — are people with disabilities.

“The reason why we chose to sing with them, rather than make them sing, is to spread the message of inclusivity. Though they might be different from us in certain aspects, they are a part of us,” says Sunil.

“While making the music video, I realised how they are hampered by little little things. For instance, it was difficult to find a studio that was wheelchair accessible,” he adds, “Instead of feeling sympathy for them, it would be better if we are sensitive to their needs. Which is why we wanted the song — its tune and lyrics (written by Sahil Sultanpuri) — to be peppy and catchy. We don’t want people to feel sorry for them.”

The teaser of the song was released by actor Jayaram on Facebook on December 1. The music video will be launched by singer KS Chitra the following day, online. Sunil also had a release event at St Joseph’s Boys’ High School on the same day.