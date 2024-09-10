Bengaluru should be one administrative unit with Kannadiga as Mayor: Ashok

The BJP is opposing the setting up of the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority since “the city built by Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda should not be split and should remain reserved for Kannadigas”, said R. Ashok, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, while participating in a meeting on Monday to discuss the pros and cons of splitting the city into smaller administrative units.

He argued for one administrative unit with a Kannadiga as Mayor. “This is why the JD(S) and the BJP are opposing this plan,” he said.

Currently, the Karnataka Slum Development Board, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) do not come under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Mr. Ashok noted.

“If all of these are consolidated under the BBMP, then there will be no need to appoint different Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers for each of these departments. Along with reducing government’s expenses, this would also enable citizens to get all services in one place. This is how it is in many other cities and it should be this way in Bengaluru too,” he said.

Arguing for changes to the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2024, he said: “Changes need to be made to the Bill. If there is a delay in making these amendments and in increasing the number of wards, then elections should be conducted for the existing wards. We will communicate this to the State government and the extent of the problems arising from the proposed Bill will also be made known to the public”.

Similar to how there is one Prime Minister for the country and one Chief Minister for the State, there should be one Mayor for Bengaluru whose tenure could be two-and-a-half or five years, the senior leader suggested.

“Efforts will be made to bring flaws in the bill to the government’s attention. If the government does not agree, then we will protest,” Mr. Ashok said.

It was decided that a committee of prominent members will be formed to study the Bill in detail and submit a report recommending necessary changes.

