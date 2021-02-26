Bengaluru set to gets its first Vistadome coach

The Bengaluru division of South Western Railways is set to roll out its first Vistadome coach, specially designed with large glass windows and other facilities to enhance the travel experience of passengers.
Some of the features of the Vistadome coach are an observation lounge with a large window for passengers to experience scenic routes, 44 recliner-180 degree rotatable seats, automatic sliding doors at both gates of the coach, and glass rooftops. Each side has five large windows.
“The new coach is currently stationed at Yeshwanthpur, and the route will be decided by the Railway Board. We expect one more coach shortly. They will be put to service after the safety certification process,” said Chief PRO of SWR, E. Vijaya.
Other features include foldable snack tables, seat numbers with Braille, an entertainment system integrated with digital display screens, and access to ‘content on demand’ that passengers can access on their mobile phones through Wi-Fi.
