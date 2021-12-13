Bengaluru sees rise in office vacancies, say property consultants

Increased office space additions being cited as the main reason

As more companies get back to offices for work, over a year-and-a-half after working from home, property consultants said office vacancy levels have risen in cities such as Bengaluru. The reason? New office completions.

The latest data from property consultants ANAROCK shows that Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai saw office vacancies increase by at least 4.2%, 3.9%, and 2.78%, respectively, in H1 FY22 as against the same period in FY21. Pune and Kolkata were the only top cities to see office vacancies decline marginally in this period.

In Bengaluru, office vacancy levels increased to 10.75% in H1 FY22 against 6.55% in H1 FY21. The city witnessed maximum new office completions in the period — approx. 7.3mn sq.ft., ANAROCK said.

Prashant Thakur, director and head - Research, ANAROCK Group, said rising vacancies in the main southern cities could largely be attributed to increased new office space additions in the period.

“Altogether, the three cities saw new office space addition of 12.95mn sq.ft area in H1 FY22, accounting for nearly 58% share of the total new completions in top seven cities. However, despite this rise, the current office vacancy levels in the southern cities are still lower than in other top cities such as NCR, MMR, and Kolkata,” he said.

On analysing the top seven cities’ growth percentage in both new office supply and net absorption in H1 FY22 as against the same period year ago, it emerges that NCR has done remarkably well. While Bengaluru witnessed the highest absorption of 3.2mn sq.ft in H1 FY22 among all the top seven cities, it also saw a 6% reduction in net absorption as compared to H1 FY21. The net absorption in Hyderabad and Kolkata declined by 30% and 70%, respectively, in the same period.

Suresh Hari, chairman, CREDAI Bengaluru, told The Hindu that there is certainly positive traction in the asset class.

“Mainly due to ease of restrictions and reduction in the level of infection, the demand is increasing. Overall, the need to attend office physically is on the rise and many organisations are looking forward to open their full working action,” he said.

Office rentals

Though average monthly rentals in the top seven cities have remained steady at approximately ₹75/sq. ft. in H1 FY22 against the corresponding period in preceding fiscal year, IT/ITeS hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune saw a marginal rise of 3% each in average monthly office rentals in H1 FY22.

“In Bengaluru, average rentals increased to ₹79 per sq.ft. in H1 FY22 from ₹77 per sq. ft. in H1 FY21. Interestingly, when compared to the pre-pandemic period H1 FY20, the city saw a 7% jump in average monthly office rentals,” the ANAROCK analysis revealed.

Mr. Hari said prices are gradually rising and large space bookings will attract better negotiation at this stage.

The rise of co-working

The demand for co-working spaces are also on the rise with COVID-19 redefining the need for office spaces, as businesses are heavily focused on cost optimisation to tackle unprecedented crises such as lockdowns in the future. The cost advantage of co-working spaces clearly outstrip the possible risk factors, the analysis said.