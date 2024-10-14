Bengaluru sees 13,748 dog bite cases in last six months

In the last six months, between April and September, Bengaluru recorded 13,748 cases of dog bites, highlighting the need for rigorous implementation of measures the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced in the wake of the death of an elderly woman after a pack of dogs attacked her.

According to the data shared by the Animal Husbandry Department, May saw the highest number of cases, with 3,047 dog bite cases. The lowest number, with 1,934 cases, was recorded in August. Annually, the city records an average of 30,000-35,000 dog bites, officials admitted.

It may be recalled that a 76-year-old retired teacher was killed after nearly a dozen stray dogs attacked her on August 28 during her morning walk in North Bengaluru. In the attack that lasted a few minutes, the dogs bit her multiple times all over her body. On September 28, when two children were walking at a defence colony in Jalahalli, a dog bit the leg of a girl child. A few moments later, a pack of dogs pulled the girl. Fortunately, the girl was rescued by a resident who shooed away the dogs. The girl was treated and has recovered now. This incident had come to light on October 13.

A senior BBMP official said as many dogs starve due to the non-availability of food, they become aggressive. “As a result, they attack people. This usually happens in the morning or dark hours. The BBMP has now asked people to participate in the initiative to create feeding areas for stray dogs. The BBMP has already started implementing the same. In the coming days, the BBMP is expecting dog bite cases to come down,” said the official.

On the other hand, the BBMP is implementing the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme under which the dogs are sterilised. They are also vaccinated for rabies and other diseases. To track ABC, BBMP is inserting microchips, which provide data of vaccination, sterilisation and location of the strays.

Meanwhile, Animal Rights activist Arun Prasad said the BBMP does not have a system to segregate pet and stray dog bites, which could have exaggerated the number of dog bites. “While feeding is a key to containing dog bites, as dogs fighting for food will make them aggressive, the BBMP has to create a space to provide food for all the dogs living in the designated territory. The dogs then will not quarrel for food and stay calm,” he added.