Bengaluru scientists’ innovative approach helps produce better LEDs

The innovative approach of scientists from the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences has helped in producing better light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

According to the Department of Science and Technology, LEDs are widely recognised for their energy efficiency compared to traditional incandescent bulbs, offering the same level of illumination with significantly less power consumption.

Consequently, LEDs have emerged as the preferred lighting option, contributing to reduced electricity bills and alleviating strain on power grids, particularly during peak usage periods. Additionally, coloured LEDs can be strategically deployed for specific applications; for instance, red and blue LEDs are favored for greenhouse plant growth lighting owing to their energy efficiency relative to full-spectrum lighting.

A considerable amount of research attention, both in India and abroad, has been directed toward quantum dots, which exhibit high luminescence and hold promise for coloured LEDs.

The department said perovskite quantum dots represent a novel class of materials with distinct characteristics ideal for generating vibrant LED displays. Through precise control over the size and composition of perovskite quantum dots during synthesis, scientists can tailor their emission to achieve desired colour for full-colour displays.

“However, challenges persist in perovskite quantum dot research, notably their susceptibility to moisture and heat, which can compromise performance and lifespan within LEDs. When different-coloured perovskite quantum dots are layered to produce white light, anion migration—a reaction—occurs, causing them to lose their individual colours,” the department said.

To address this issue, scientists from the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences have found a way to mitigate anion migration between distinct perovskite quantum dot films.

“They achieved this by embedding an ultrathin alumina layer, grown via atomic layer deposition (ALD), within the perovskite quantum dot layers. This methodology effectively impedes anion migration over extended periods as alumina demonstrates chemical inertness and optical transparency within the visible spectrum,” the department added.

