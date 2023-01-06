Bengaluru school receives bomb threat in e-mail; declared a hoax

January 06, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Panic gripped the management of a private school in Rajajinagar for some time when the staff checked an email which stated that a bomb has been planted in the school premises, around 11.30 a.m. on Friday, January 6.

The police, along with the anti-sabotage check team and bomb disposal squad, rushed to the school and vacated the premises by shifting around 950 children from nursery to 12th class before initiating the search operation. After thorough combing operations at the premises, playground and parking lot, and various parts of the school campus it was concluded that the email was a hoax.

Lakshman B. Nimbaragi, DCP, West division said, “After investigation and thorough combing operations, it has been declared the school premises is safe and it is a hoax mail. We have registered a case and are trying to track down the source of the threat mail.”

Last year, over 15 schools in the city received hoax emails or calls. In a major case, that has now been declared a case of cyber terrorism, over 12 schools received the same e-mail saying a bomb had been placed on their campus on April 8, 2022. The case still remains unsolved. In a separate incident in July 2022, a hoax bomb threat mail was sent to the National Hill View Public School in Rajarajeshwari Nagar and police tracked it down to a class X student of the same school who had sent the mail from his father’s laptop to get the upcoming tests postponed. Police tracking the IP address, zeroed in on the house and confronted the boy, who confessed to the crime.

Man arrested over hoax bomb call

The Vidhana Soudha police arrested a person identified as Sunil from Kadugodi for making a hoax bomb threat call to the police control room saying that he had allegedly kept a bomb in the city civil court on January 3.

Even though the police suspected it to be a hoax call, they carried out combing operations in and around the court premises to ensure safety. Based on the phone number, police tracked down the accused and arrested.

According to police, a probe revealed that Sunil is an accused in various other cases and was frustrated going to courts regularly and decided to make a hoax call. Police are investigating the case further.