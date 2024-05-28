Bengaluru Santhe, a far cry from the success of Dilli Haat

Heavy vehicular traffic plies as usual on Old Madras Road while the Swami Vivekananda Metro Station is bustling with commuters. However, far from the madding crowd, there is a space at the metro station whose existence is known to few.

Despite its prime location and potential as a bustling market for local artisans and craftsmen, the Bengaluru Santhe has failed to replicate the success of Delhi’s renowned Dilli Haat, along which the Santhe was initially modelled. The market, established in 2013, has seen a stark decline in both the number of stalls and visitors, leaving its future uncertain.

Visit to Santhe

The area was almost empty with no customers in sight when The Hindu visited it. Only a few shops were still operational, while many remained vacant. The only people present were maintenance workers, security guards, and passersby using it as a shortcut instead of walking along the main road.

Initially boasting of 31 stalls, Bengaluru Santhe now has a mere five functional stalls. Store owners and managers attribute this decline to what they describe as a “chicken and egg situation,” wherein the lack of footfall discourages stall ownership, and the sparse number of stalls further dissuades potential visitors.

Deepika S., an employee at the Tvami stall, said, “People are not aware of the Santhe or the stalls beside the metro station despite its location in a crowded part of the city.”

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has further affected the market’s walk-in numbers, with the number of active stalls going down from 30 to 13,” said a representative of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Amudha Murli, who manages a store at the Santhe, recalled past promotional events organised by BMRCL, emphasising their absence in recent years. “Such events might bring more attention to the place,” she suggested.

Need for collective efforts

Immaculate Antony, owner of the store, stressed on the need for collective efforts to ensure the Santhe’s success, citing the community-driven support behind Dilli Haat’s triumph.

“Dilli Haat thrives because people regularly visit and support it. Additionally, it receives support from women’s NGOs and other organisations. BMRCL keeps the area well-maintained and provides stalls to businesses at affordable rentals. However, Santhe can only be sustainable if different branches of the government work collectively,” he added.

Inadequate promotion by BMRCL

Veena Hegde, owner of Masmara, another stall at the Santhe, stressed on the inadequate promotion by BMRCL, talking about the market’s invisibility to many residents. She emphasized the need for sustained footfall saying, “The footfall isn’t enough to keep the business going. Thankfully, we have an online store that brings in most of the sales. Business owners stay for three to four months but then leave because it was not profitable for them.”

Afzal, who used to own a stall at the Santhe selling handicrafts, switched over to riding an autorickshaw as he was unable to generate sufficient income.

Despite the challenges, Ms. Hegde remains steadfast in her belief that Bengaluru deserves a vibrant marketplace similar to Dilli Haat, underscoring the potential economic and cultural benefits it could bring to the city. Ms. Antony also acknowledged the potential for Santhe’s success because of “BMRCL’s support through reasonable rents, making it an attractive option for aspiring entrepreneurs.”

BMRCL offered no formal response when contacted.

