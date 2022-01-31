Bengaluru Rural first in State with 100% second dose coverage

Bengaluru

31 January 2022 21:32 IST

Vijayapura second with 99% and Kodagu third with 97%

Racing ahead of the others, Bengaluru Rural has become the first district in Karnataka to achieve full coverage of the second dose.In a Twitter post on Monday congratulating health workers and the district administration, Health Minister Sudhakar K. said, “Bengaluru Rural becomes the 1st district in Karnataka to achieve 100% second dose coverage! 11 districts have achieved over 90% second dose coverage!“

Data shared by the minister showed that Vijayapura was second with 99% coverage, Kodagu third with 97%, followed by Gadag and Mandya with 95% and 93% respectively. Other districts with over 90% coverage are Chickballapur, Kolar, Mysuru, Hassan, Ramanagaram and Bagalkote.

Advertising

Advertising

The State average for second dose coverage stands at 88%.

Kalaburagi, with 79% coverage, was at the bottom of the list, with Raichur at 81% coming second from last. Bengaluru Urban, which has consistently reported the most number of cases in every wave, is third from last with 84%, while Dakshina Kannada has the same percentage of coverage.

Meanwhile, the National Health Mission has said that personnel and officials from Karnataka who have been designated for election duty in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh will have to take the precaution dose even if 39 weeks have not been completed after the second dose.