Bengaluru | Rowdy sheeter and his seven-member gang arrested for kidnapping and extorting ₹15 lakh from tea vendor after his casino win

August 19, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Imran Gowhar 10146

The Hanumanthnagar police on Saturday arrested a rowdy sheeter and his seven associates for allegedly kidnapping a 32-year-old tea vendor to extort ₹15 lakh from him on August 5.

The victim, Tilak Manikanta, had boasted that he had won ₹25 lakh at a casino in Goa and the accused, Karthik, a rowdy sheeter, decided to make quick money from him. Assuming that Tilak will not complain to the police, Karthik and his gang kidnapped and tortured him before releasing him the next day after he reluctantly transferred the ransom money, Vinod Bhat, inspector, Hanumanthnagar police station, who probed the case, said.

However, their plan failed after Tilak approached the police and filed a complaint. The police swung into action and began to track down the accused, but they managed to give them the slip. The police got their bank accounts frozen and kept a tab, but the accused escaped to Goa based on the advice of their advocate to run away until they get bail.

The accused switched off their phones but were contacting their family members to get updates. This gave a major clue and a police team was on their hot pursuit in Goa and Mumbai, and finally nabbed them in Shirdi.

The police recovered ₹12 lakh from the accused while they had already spent the remaining amount on their advocate’s fee and on travel, Mr. Bhat said.

The accused have been booked for kidnapping, extortion, and assault. They have been remanded in judicial custody.

