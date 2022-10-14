Bengaluru roads flooded; IMD issues yellow alert

City receives 66 mm of rain overnight; light to moderate rainfall forecast till October 19

Following heavy rains in Bengaluru over the past two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city till Saturday and also forecast moderate rains till October 19.

Many areas flooded

Though the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) did receive any complaints of flooding or rain-related damages, residents complained about inundation in Koramangala, Bannerghatta, Road, Indiranagar, Kadubeesanahalli underpass, Mahadevapura, Airport Road, and Sarjapur Road on Friday, after the city received 66 mm of rainfall overnight.

People shared on social media images of flooded roads on Friday. After the downpour, traffic congestion was reported on the Outer Ring Road in Bellandur and other parts of the city, including, HSR Layout, Hebbal, Mysuru Road, Tumakuru Road, Hosur Road, K.R. Puram, and a few roads in the Central Business District.

Road caves in

A traffic advisory was issued by the HAL airport traffic police on Friday after a road caved in near Suranjan Das Road following rain. “A small cave-in was reported on the stretch, and we have repaired it. This is because of rain, no other major issue,” said a BBMP official. The HAL traffic police issued an advisory and said that there is a slow vehicle movement towards Marathahalli due to the incident and commuters were advised to use alternative routes.

After the downpour, formation of mist was reported from parts of the city — NICE Road, Mysuru Road, and Kengeri — on Friday morning.

Heavy rain likely

The IMD on Friday said heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal districts of North Interior Karnataka, and Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Shivamogga and Tumkur districts of South Interior Karnataka.

For Bengaluru city, for the next 48 hours, the IMD forecast said, “Generally cloudy sky, a few spells of rain or thundershowers very likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 28 and 20 degree Celsius respectively.”